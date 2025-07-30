Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,260,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,809 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,484,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,923,000 after purchasing an additional 613,217 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

SPLG opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $75.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.