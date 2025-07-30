Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veridan Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
VMBS opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $47.59.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
