Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veridan Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.