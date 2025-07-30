FSA Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,131,000 after buying an additional 34,011 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $127.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.24 and a 1-year high of $136.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.49 and its 200 day moving average is $121.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

