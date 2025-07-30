FSA Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,586 iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. FSA Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LQDH. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,227.7% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 412,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,093,000 after purchasing an additional 381,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,150,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $23,195,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 47,981 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $94.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average of $92.22.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

