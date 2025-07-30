FSA Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198,415 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,505,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,304,000 after buying an additional 540,916 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,842,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,840,000 after buying an additional 831,154 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,699,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,588,000 after buying an additional 331,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,701,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,698,000 after buying an additional 147,541 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
VGIT opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.95.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
