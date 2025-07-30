FSA Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198,415 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,505,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,304,000 after buying an additional 540,916 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,842,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,840,000 after buying an additional 831,154 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,699,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,588,000 after buying an additional 331,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,701,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,698,000 after buying an additional 147,541 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGIT opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.