FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,738 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,168,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,127,000 after acquiring an additional 46,446 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000.

VMBS stock opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $47.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1627 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

