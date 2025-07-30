FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,958 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.5% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,331,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 278.0% during the first quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $583.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $560.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $587.08. The company has a market capitalization of $709.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.