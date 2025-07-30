FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,391 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 189,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 1,075.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 128,402 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 165,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,819,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 83,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $182.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 0.60.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 3.19%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 6.08%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.00%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

