Galilei Investment Office LLP Has $6.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Galilei Investment Office LLP reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Galilei Investment Office LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Galilei Investment Office LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

VT stock opened at $131.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $132.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

