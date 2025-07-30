Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 82,565 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 163.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,565 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,528,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,826,000 after purchasing an additional 625,788 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,987,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4,796.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 340,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,468,000 after purchasing an additional 340,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 115,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $42.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $41.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

