Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 85,047 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 477.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,047 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

