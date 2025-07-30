Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 199,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,718,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,514,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Wincap Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wincap Financial LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

IWM opened at $222.69 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.05. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

