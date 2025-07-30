Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,574 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.62. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $136.67.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

