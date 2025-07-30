Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 132.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $287.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $289.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

