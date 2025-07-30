Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after buying an additional 2,711,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,915,000 after buying an additional 1,318,823 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,443,000 after buying an additional 292,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,962,000 after buying an additional 113,633 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,565,000 after buying an additional 7,368,058 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $185.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.71. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.