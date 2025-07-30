Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.62 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,253 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,614,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

