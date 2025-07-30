Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $956,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SPHD opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $43.39 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.