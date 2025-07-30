Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 721 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.62. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

