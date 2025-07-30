Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.14 and last traded at C$5.25. Approximately 197,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 174,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

Glass House Brands Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.62.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Retail; Wholesale Biomass; and Cannabis-Related Consumer Packaged Goods. It cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers; and consumer packaged goods to third-party retail stores in California.

