Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 205,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 592,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $112.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGR. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gogoro by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 382,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 171,273 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gogoro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gogoro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Gogoro Company Profile

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

Featured Stories

