Golden Reserve Retirement LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.1% of Golden Reserve Retirement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VEA stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $58.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

