Golden Reserve Retirement LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,508,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,154,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 16.8% of Golden Reserve Retirement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

