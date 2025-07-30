Golden Reserve Retirement LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Golden Reserve Retirement LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 272,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,762,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 29.7% of Golden Reserve Retirement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,448,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $312.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $314.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.56. The company has a market cap of $514.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

