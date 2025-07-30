GS Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GS Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of EFA opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

