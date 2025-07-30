GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 53.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,401 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in McEwen were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in McEwen in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in McEwen by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in McEwen by 9,935.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 14,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in McEwen by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 729,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 215,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in McEwen by 23.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 405,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 76,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUX opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $576.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.35. McEwen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42.

McEwen ( NYSE:MUX Get Free Report ) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.06 million. McEwen had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.03%. Analysts predict that McEwen Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of McEwen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McEwen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McEwen in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of McEwen from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of McEwen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

