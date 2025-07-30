GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,826 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,901 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 98.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 28,612 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 128,137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AR shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Antero Resources stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.68. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 306,819 shares in the company, valued at $12,229,805.34. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $1,532,684.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 364,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,716,477.44. This trade represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock valued at $45,887,466. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

