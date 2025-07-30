GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seadrill by 10,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Seadrill by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seadrill by 756.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Seadrill stock opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.60. Seadrill Limited has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $55.90.

Seadrill ( NYSE:SDRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.69 million. Seadrill had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SDRL shares. BTIG Research set a $28.00 price objective on Seadrill in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

