GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Mariner LLC increased its position in Primerica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 5.3% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.83.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $266.86 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.98 and a fifty-two week high of $307.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.41.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.54 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

