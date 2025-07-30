Gunma Bank Ltd. Buys 90,000 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gunma Bank Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 80,853 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

