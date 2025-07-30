Gunma Bank Ltd. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Gunma Bank Ltd. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,414,000. New Republic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 550,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,921,000 after purchasing an additional 57,218 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $199.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.78. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

