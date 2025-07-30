Gunma Bank Ltd. Purchases 4,600 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 69,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $136.98 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

