Gunma Bank Ltd. Sells 15,000 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Gunma Bank Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.7% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLUE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,534.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,207,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,277,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,632,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 122,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,132.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 52,599 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 7.5%

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.59 and its 200-day moving average is $108.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $91.80 and a twelve month high of $116.51.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.