Gunma Bank Ltd. Sells 88,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Gunma Bank Ltd. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,000 shares during the quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 100,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,191,000 after purchasing an additional 61,337 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period.

Shares of GNR opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average is $53.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.86.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

