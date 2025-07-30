Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HSNGY stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. Hang Seng Bank has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.1476 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 5.7%.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

