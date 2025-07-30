HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,605 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,432,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $606,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

