Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:HXT) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:HXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$72.35 and last traded at C$72.34. Approximately 142,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 421,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$72.09.

Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.21.

About Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

In order to achieve its investment objectives and obtain direct or indirect exposure to securities of its Underlying Indexs constituent issuers, the ETF may invest in and hold the securities of constituent issuers in substantially the same proportion as it is reflected in the applicable Underlying Index, or may invest in and hold index participation units of exchange traded funds or use derivatives, including but not limited to swap agreements, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, forward contracts, options on securities and indices, money market instruments, reverse repurchase agreements or a combination of the foregoing, that are based on the applicable Underlying Index, provided that the use of such derivative instruments is in compliance with NI 81-102 and is consistent with the investment objective of that Index ETF.

