Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 501 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 464.7% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.27. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $114.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

