Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 441 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Howard Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $585.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $565.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

