Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 667 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Howard Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,018,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,836,000 after buying an additional 209,752 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,017,000 after buying an additional 212,992 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,495,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,434,000 after buying an additional 172,513 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $222.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

