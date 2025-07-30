i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Shares Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. 1,076,405 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 661,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

i-80 Gold Stock Down 3.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$211.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.79.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused, mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of four new open pit and underground mining operations that will ultimately process ore at the Company’s central Lone Tree complex that includes an Autoclave. The Company’s primary goal is to build a self-sustaining, mid-tier, mining company with a peer-best growth platform by employing a methodical, capital disciplined and staged approach to minimize risk while also assessing and monitoring for accretive growth opportunities.

