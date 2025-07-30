IFP Advisors Inc Buys 565 Shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Valvoline alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 659,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,148,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.15.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In related news, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 46,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,620.92. This represents a 6.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.18. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 106.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.