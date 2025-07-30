Independence Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,173 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

ICVT stock opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.37 and its 200 day moving average is $86.69. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.97 and a 1-year high of $93.29.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

