Independence Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,133 John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 591,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 859,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,259,000 after acquiring an additional 166,208 shares during the period. Finally, SpringVest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $65.18.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

