Independence Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Independence Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. LM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $583.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $560.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $587.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

