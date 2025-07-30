Inspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 64.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Celsius alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Celsius by 255.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 145.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Celsius by 62.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,017,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 130,803 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $5,886,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,038,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,735,965. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,974 shares of company stock valued at $25,758,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Citigroup started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Celsius

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.