Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,898 Shares of BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BRF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BRF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,682,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,016 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in BRF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,975,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 687,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,454,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,890 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,258,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of BRF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,217,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 91,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF Stock Up 0.7%

BRF stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. BRF S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. BRF had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BRF S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRF

BRF Profile

(Free Report)

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.