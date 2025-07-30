Inspire Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Air Lease by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Air Lease by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $568,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 146,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,064.60. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. Air Lease Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $60.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $738.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

