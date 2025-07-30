International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 359 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 359 ($4.79). 1,113,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,788,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 359.20 ($4.80).

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 359.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 362.28.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

We are an international business providing postal and delivery services across our extensive networks which covers over 40 countries. The Group consists of two principal operations – our UK based operation, which includes Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide (Royal Mail), and our international operation, General Logistics Systems (GLS).

