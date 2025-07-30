Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Short Interest Update

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUT. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 33,260 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 227,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 97,894.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 54,821 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CUT opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.