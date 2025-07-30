Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Portland Financial Advisors Inc

Portland Financial Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,148,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,833,000 after buying an additional 2,359,356 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,730.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 25,338 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 73,760 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

